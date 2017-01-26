UPDATE 1-Colgate-Palmolive sales lose shine, shares slide

Jan 27 Colgate-Palmolive Co, which makes toothpaste, soaps and detergents, reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales, hurt by a strong dollar and weak demand for its products in Europe, sending its shares to a 17-month low. Shares of Colgate, which expects a low single-digit rise in 2017 sales, fell as much as 7 percent to $63.45 in morning trading on Friday.

