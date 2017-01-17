Puppies! (8 photos)Northern Critters in Need has a lot of them...
Northern Critters in Need had puppies available for adoption at Pet Valu on Second Line on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. Donna Hopper/SooToday The two young playful pups were part of a gang of canines hanging out at Pet Valu on Second Line Sunday afternoon as Northern Critters in Need hosted an animal adoption drive.
