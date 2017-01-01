PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acq...

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 639 Shares of VCA Inc.

Sunday Jan 1

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VCA Inc. by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,012 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period.

Chicago, IL

