Natural Growth Promoter for Poultry Demonstrates 10:1 ROI, Better than Antibiotics Alone
A recent study found that Variuma , the natural growth promoter for poultry from Amlan International, performed better than antibiotics alone, delivering significant reductions in mortality, and improvements in feed conversion and intestinal health, for a 10:1 return on investment. "As the reduction or elimination of antibiotics in broiler production continues to expand worldwide, Varium is proving to be an effective way to enhance the growth-promoting abilities of antibiotics, or, when used in antibiotic-free production, to achieve bird performance equivalent to flocks receiving sub-therapeutic levels of antibiotics," said Dr. Ron Cravens, President of Amlan International, a Nevada Corporation.
