Mars Makes 'Breakthrough Deal' With VCA Acquisition: More Squawk From Jim Cramer
Mars is making moves in 'one of the fastest growing secular stories in the world' with its acquisition of VCA, TheStreet's Jim Cramer said. Candy maker Mars is expanding its lesser-known pet care business with a $9.1 billion acquisition of pet healthcare provider VCA, the company announced on Monday morning.
