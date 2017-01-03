Mars Inc., buys another animal hospital chain as sales of sugary products drop

Quvenzhane Wallis, star of the musical film "Annie," her four-legged co-star Sandy, and Dr. Ari Zabell, of Banfield Pet Hospital, read aloud from Banfield's first-ever children's book, "My Very, Very Busy Day," at a book launch event at the Children's Museum of Manhattan, on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2014, in New York. Banfield's parent company, Mars Inc., has announced it will also aquire VCA Inc., a Los Angeles-based pet hospital chain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.