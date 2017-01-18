Investment Analysts' Weekly Ratings Changes for VCA

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of VCA in the last few weeks: 1/11/2017 - VCA was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $76.00.

