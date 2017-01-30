Investment Analysts' Recent Ratings Updates for VCA

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of VCA in the last few weeks: 1/25/2017 - VCA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "VCA Inc. is a national animal healthcare company operating primarily in the United States and Canada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.