Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT) Stake Held by Spark Investment Management LLC
Spark Investment Management LLC maintained its position in Central Garden & Pet Company during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 28,300 shares of the company's stock at the end of the third quarter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheetah Cubs, Lion Cubs and Tiger Cubs for sale (Aug '13)
|Nov '15
|Jordan
|10
|Pet Assure insurance plan (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|doggie60
|2
|Akc Tiny Teacup Size Pomeranian Puppies for ado... (Mar '13)
|May '15
|morine1977
|2
|Saker Falcons for Sale, Eagles ,Peregrine Falc... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Mohammed
|1
|Community Calendar, Jan. 30 to Feb. 16 (Jan '15)
|Feb '15
|xtra taxes not sh...
|6
|Dog-gone DANGEROUS (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Dog Loving Clowns
|1
|!!!Teacup White chihuahua Puppies for free!! (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Edimo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC