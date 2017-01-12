Candy and gum are no longer Mars' big...

Candy and gum are no longer Mars' biggest business

7 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Republic

Candy giant Mars Inc., is digging even deeper into the world's love affair with pets with the $7.7 billion acquisition of VCA Inc., a veterinary and doggie day-care company based in Los Angeles. The purchase by McLean, Va.-based Mars, the privately held maker of Snickers, Spearmint gum, Milky Way and M&M's candies, represents a doubling down on its 80-year-old pet business, which includes veterinary services, food brands and nutritional products.

