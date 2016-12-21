PetSmart Stores, Along with Generous ...

PetSmart Stores, Along with Generous Shoppers, Collect More Than One Million Plush Toys to Make the Holidays Merry for People and Pets The holidays are about to be a little more merry for millions of children, families and pets across the U.S. and Canada thanks to the support of PetSmart, its generous shoppers and the furry, friendly faces of three plush toys named Chance, Lucky and Stanley*. PetSmart associates get a little holiday help from Santa Claus himself while delivering 300 Chance and Lucky plush toys to children at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Cincinnati .

