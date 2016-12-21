Pet Valu Opens 300th Store With Grand opening in new canaan

Pet Valu, a specialty retailer of premium pet foods and accessories, officially opens its 300th store in the United States on Saturday, Dec. 17, in New Canaan. The New Canaan store will be located at 21 Forest St. Pet Valu operates a number of stores in the area, with locations in Norwalk, Ridgefield, Darien, Stamford, Trumbull and Danbury.

