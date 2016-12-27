Manhattan Range Rover Leases Secaucus Building from Hartz Mountain
Manhattan Range Rover will use the building, which features 27-foot ceilings, large column spacing, 13 exterior doors and a drive-in bay, to store and prep new vehicles for their dealerships around the tristate area. Steve Lubetkin is the New Jersey and Philadelphia editor for GlobeSt.com.
