Innovative "Pet Food Pantry" Program Allows Families to Keep Their Pets During Hard Financial Times
VCA Charities and Hill's Pet Nutrition are marking the 1.5 millionth meal served to pets in need through the VCA Pet Food Pantry Program. The celebration on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the historical All Souls Church in New York, NY, will recognize the major milestone in their six-year partnership.
