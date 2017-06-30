We 'll fight against restructuring that affects our members - PENGASSAN
THE petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, has vowed to kick against any restructuring in the oil and gas industry that will have a negative effect on its members and anything that could make the workers redundant. Members of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN during the picketing of General Electric, GE, in Lagos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oil companies are just not that into Keystone XL.
|Sat
|George S
|1
|Overcapacity and the price of oil Dr. Daniel Fi...
|Jun 26
|Robert Johnson
|1
|Tips to make swimwear shopping season less stre...
|Jun 16
|LOL
|1
|Resistance That Won't Quit: A Timeline of the K...
|Jun 16
|Eric V
|1
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Jun 14
|was this done
|128
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Jun 3
|MuKappaD
|11
|Texas Panhandle group calls on Trump to change ...
|May '17
|Robert Johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC