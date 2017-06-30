We 'll fight against restructuring th...

We 'll fight against restructuring that affects our members - PENGASSAN

14 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

THE petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, has vowed to kick against any restructuring in the oil and gas industry that will have a negative effect on its members and anything that could make the workers redundant. Members of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN during the picketing of General Electric, GE, in Lagos.

