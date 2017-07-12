UPDATE 1-Pipelines secured as wildfires rage in western Canada
Major pipeline companies in western Canada have created fire breaks, installed sprinklers and taken other measures to protect operations as raging wildfires spread to more than 38,000 hectares in British Columbia. Enbridge Inc has taken a natural gas compressor station offline but it said on Wednesday that there had been no significant reduction in volumes shipped.
