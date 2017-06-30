UPDATE 1-Canadian National Railway sa...

UPDATE 1-Canadian National Railway says oil spills after train derails in U.S.

Reuters

Canadian National Railway Co said about 20,000 gallons of oil was released following a freight train derailment at Plainfield, Illinois, on Friday, according to a filing with state pollution regulators. The incident occurred when 20 cars of a Canadian National Railway Co freight train, carrying crude for Exxon Mobil Corp to Louisiana, went off the tracks, the Chicago Tribune said in a report on Saturday, quoting officials.

Chicago, IL

