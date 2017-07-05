Russia's Refusal to Consider Deeper P...

Russia's Refusal to Consider Deeper Production Cuts Upends Crude Oil's Winning Streak

Read more: Fox News

The oil market's longest winning streak in 10 months came to an abrupt halt Wednesday. After rising in each of the past eight trading sessions, crude tripped over comments by Russia that it would oppose deeper supply cuts beyond its existing agreement with OPEC.

Chicago, IL

