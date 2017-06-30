RPT-GE closes Baker Hughes deal, becomes No. 2 oilfield service provider
General Electric Co on Monday completed its buyout of Baker Hughes Inc, merging it with its own oil and gas equipment and services operations to create the world's second-largest oilfield service provider by revenue. The new company, to be called "Baker Hughes, a GE company," will begin trading on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange under the stock ticker "BHGE."
