Rainsy still pushing for Kem Ley murder footage
Police officials investigate the scene where political analyst Kem Ley was shot dead at a Caltex service station in Phnom Penh last year. Former opposition leader Sam Rainsy has argued that video footage from a Phnom Penh gas station where analyst Kem Ley was murdered almost a year ago may absolve him of a "wrongful conviction" for defamation, according to new documents filed at a US court.
