Oil Majors Took On Debt As Oil Rallied That Now Has Them Hurting

Despite crude oil hovering around $100 a barrel for three years between 2011 and 2014, the five so-called supermajor oil companies kept growing their debt. As oil started to fall, cost-cutting, cuts in capital expenditures, and decreased dividend-payments were not enough: The debt kept rising.

