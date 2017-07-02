Oil Extends Longest Winning Streak This Year as Drilling Slows
Futures climbed as much as 0.7 percent in New York after rising 8.3 percent the previous seven sessions. U.S. drillers targeting crude reduced the number of active rigs for the first time in 24 weeks, according to Baker Hughes Inc. data on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oil companies are just not that into Keystone XL.
|Sat
|George S
|1
|Overcapacity and the price of oil Dr. Daniel Fi...
|Jun 26
|Robert Johnson
|1
|Tips to make swimwear shopping season less stre...
|Jun 16
|LOL
|1
|Resistance That Won't Quit: A Timeline of the K...
|Jun 16
|Eric V
|1
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Jun 14
|was this done
|128
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Jun 3
|MuKappaD
|11
|Texas Panhandle group calls on Trump to change ...
|May '17
|Robert Johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC