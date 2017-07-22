There are on the Grist Magazine story from 15 hrs ago, titled Oil companies are just not that into Keystone XL.. In it, Grist Magazine reports that:

The pipeline's operator, TransCanada, is struggling to track down oil producers and refiners who want to invest in transporting crude oil from Canada to the United States. This follows a decade-long fight to construct Keystone XL's northern leg, which finally got President Trump's OK in March.

