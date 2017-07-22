Oil companies are just not that into ...

Oil companies are just not that into Keystone XL.

There are 1 comment on the Grist Magazine story from 15 hrs ago, titled Oil companies are just not that into Keystone XL.. In it, Grist Magazine reports that:

The pipeline's operator, TransCanada, is struggling to track down oil producers and refiners who want to invest in transporting crude oil from Canada to the United States. This follows a decade-long fight to construct Keystone XL's northern leg, which finally got President Trump's OK in March.

George S

Dallas, TX

#1 1 hr ago
When investors realize that the world can't burn even a small fraction of the known tar sands without /driving the earth's climate completely and irreversibly out of control, a lot of foolish people will lose their total assets. Too bad. Most of these good folks are nice people, but they've been deceived by fossil fuel company goons who are just plain liars.
