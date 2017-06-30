New Mexico oil producers hopeful perm...

New Mexico oil producers hopeful permitting backlog is eased

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

New Mexico's oil and gas industry is praising a move by the U.S. Interior Department to streamline permitting for drilling on federal lands. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke signed an order Thursday calling for faster and more efficient permitting to clear a backlog in Bureau of Land Management offices across the West.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oil & Gas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Which Gasoline Companies Do Not Use Ethanol? (Aug '07) Jul 4 Pepper 538
News Oil companies are just not that into Keystone XL. Jul 1 George S 1
Overcapacity and the price of oil Dr. Daniel Fi... Jun 26 Robert Johnson 1
News Tips to make swimwear shopping season less stre... Jun 16 LOL 1
News Resistance That Won't Quit: A Timeline of the K... Jun 16 Eric V 1
News Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08) Jun 14 was this done 128
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) Jun '17 MuKappaD 11
See all Oil & Gas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oil & Gas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Sudan
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,916 • Total comments across all topics: 282,315,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC