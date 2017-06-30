New Mexico oil producers hopeful permitting backlog is eased
New Mexico's oil and gas industry is praising a move by the U.S. Interior Department to streamline permitting for drilling on federal lands. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke signed an order Thursday calling for faster and more efficient permitting to clear a backlog in Bureau of Land Management offices across the West.
