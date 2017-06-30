Fort McMurray wildfire raised fuel supply concerns in Ottawa: documents

Federal officials raised the possibility of relaxing competition and fuel quality rules to ensure a stable supply of fuel while the Fort McMurray wildfire raged and forced several northern Alberta oilsands projects to shut down. Documents obtained by The Canadian Press under the Access to Information Act highlight some of the options Ottawa was examining if shortages got bad enough during Canada's most expensive natural disaster, which drove more than 80,000 Fort McMurray residents from their homes for a month or more in May 2016.

