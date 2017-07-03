Federal court rules against Trump adm...

Federal court rules against Trump administration's delay of EPA...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Sam Ramirez of Bonanza Creek, who has a major oil and gas lease on 70 Ranch in Weld County, fills his water truck so he can do dust control on the road in the ranch near Kersey, Oct. 23, 2014. The Trump administration lacks authority to delay implementation of 2016 methane regulations for the oil and gas industry, a federal appeals court ruled Monday, siding with Colorado and conservation groups that sued to ensure the rules weren't undone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oil & Gas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Which Gasoline Companies Do Not Use Ethanol? (Aug '07) 12 hr Pepper 538
News Oil companies are just not that into Keystone XL. Jul 1 George S 1
Overcapacity and the price of oil Dr. Daniel Fi... Jun 26 Robert Johnson 1
News Tips to make swimwear shopping season less stre... Jun 16 LOL 1
News Resistance That Won't Quit: A Timeline of the K... Jun 16 Eric V 1
News Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08) Jun 14 was this done 128
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) Jun '17 MuKappaD 11
See all Oil & Gas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oil & Gas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Pakistan
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,875 • Total comments across all topics: 282,241,790

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC