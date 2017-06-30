Diplomats frustrated, confused by Trump administration

America's diplomats are struggling to figure out what mission the Trump administration expects them to carry out, and they see the importance of their jobs waning as President Donald Trump seeks drastic cuts to the budgets of the State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development. The results of a survey commissioned by the State Department found a high level of confusion and demoralization among the ranks of career diplomats and civil servants, who expressed concerns about their futures as well as the trajectory of American foreign policy.

