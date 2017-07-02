Critical Comparison: National Fuel Ga...

Critical Comparison: National Fuel Gas Company

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Spire and National Fuel Gas Company are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitabiliy and institutional ownership. Spire pays an annual dividend of $2.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oil & Gas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oil companies are just not that into Keystone XL. Sat George S 1
Overcapacity and the price of oil Dr. Daniel Fi... Jun 26 Robert Johnson 1
News Tips to make swimwear shopping season less stre... Jun 16 LOL 1
News Resistance That Won't Quit: A Timeline of the K... Jun 16 Eric V 1
News Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08) Jun 14 was this done 128
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) Jun 3 MuKappaD 11
Texas Panhandle group calls on Trump to change ... May '17 Robert Johnson 1
See all Oil & Gas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oil & Gas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,057 • Total comments across all topics: 282,204,989

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC