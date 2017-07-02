Critical Comparison: National Fuel Gas Company

Spire and National Fuel Gas Company are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitabiliy and institutional ownership. Spire pays an annual dividend of $2.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.