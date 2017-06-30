Canada's new pipeline parts rules to ...

Canada's new pipeline parts rules to lessen burden on operators

10 hrs ago

Canada's energy regulator should shift the burden for ensuring quality of oil-and-gas pipeline parts more to manufacturers and away from operators, according to an official report viewed by Reuters. The National Energy Board commissioned the report to improve the equality of pipeline parts after TransCanada Corp and Enbridge Inc discovered that some they were using had been substandard.

Chicago, IL

