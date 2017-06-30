Apache Corp. sells off Canadian assets in strategic exit from country
Apache Corp. says it has sold its assets in British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan for close to $1 billion in a strategic exit from Canada. The Houston-based oil and gas company said late Thursday that leaving Canada was part of its goal of streamlining its portfolio to focus on projects in the United States, United Kingdom and Egypt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Which Gasoline Companies Do Not Use Ethanol? (Aug '07)
|Jul 4
|Pepper
|538
|Oil companies are just not that into Keystone XL.
|Jul 1
|George S
|1
|Overcapacity and the price of oil Dr. Daniel Fi...
|Jun 26
|Robert Johnson
|1
|Tips to make swimwear shopping season less stre...
|Jun 16
|LOL
|1
|Resistance That Won't Quit: A Timeline of the K...
|Jun 16
|Eric V
|1
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Jun 14
|was this done
|128
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Jun '17
|MuKappaD
|11
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC