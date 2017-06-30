Apache Corp. sells off Canadian asset...

Apache Corp. sells off Canadian assets in strategic exit from country

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Apache Corp. says it has sold its assets in British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan for close to $1 billion in a strategic exit from Canada. The Houston-based oil and gas company said late Thursday that leaving Canada was part of its goal of streamlining its portfolio to focus on projects in the United States, United Kingdom and Egypt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oil & Gas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Which Gasoline Companies Do Not Use Ethanol? (Aug '07) Jul 4 Pepper 538
News Oil companies are just not that into Keystone XL. Jul 1 George S 1
Overcapacity and the price of oil Dr. Daniel Fi... Jun 26 Robert Johnson 1
News Tips to make swimwear shopping season less stre... Jun 16 LOL 1
News Resistance That Won't Quit: A Timeline of the K... Jun 16 Eric V 1
News Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08) Jun 14 was this done 128
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) Jun '17 MuKappaD 11
See all Oil & Gas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oil & Gas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Sudan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,834 • Total comments across all topics: 282,300,001

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC