Woodside faces delay on Senegal oil project over ownership row

A dispute between two Australian energy companies escalated on Thursday, potentially delaying a promising oil project off Senegal which was due to start producing as early as 2021. Woodside Petroleum, Australia's biggest independent oil and gas producer, said FAR Ltd had advised that it would not support arrangements for Woodside to become operator of the deepwater SNE project.

