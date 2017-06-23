White House frustration grows with Tillerson over jobs for Trump allies
The White House is becoming increasingly frustrated with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and a close-knit circle of aides over the slow pace of hiring and a chokehold on information and access to Tillerson, according to senior Trump administration officials and others familiar with the rift. Tillerson, a former Exxon Mobil chief executive with no prior government experience, gets some of the blame from White House officials and political advisers anxious to place Republican political appointees in numerous vacant positions at the State Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tips to make swimwear shopping season less stre...
|Jun 16
|LOL
|1
|Resistance That Won't Quit: A Timeline of the K...
|Jun 16
|Eric V
|1
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Jun 14
|was this done
|128
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Jun 3
|MuKappaD
|11
|Texas Panhandle group calls on Trump to change ...
|May 24
|Robert Johnson
|1
|(PIRI) Calls for New WH Policy: Unfair Trade En...
|May '17
|Robert Johnson
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May '17
|AIPAC mohels
|3
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC