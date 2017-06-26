Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation
Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,167 shares of the oil and gas development company's stock after selling 345 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Overcapacity and the price of oil Dr. Daniel Fi...
|10 hr
|Robert Johnson
|1
|Tips to make swimwear shopping season less stre...
|Jun 16
|LOL
|1
|Resistance That Won't Quit: A Timeline of the K...
|Jun 16
|Eric V
|1
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Jun 14
|was this done
|128
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Jun 3
|MuKappaD
|11
|Texas Panhandle group calls on Trump to change ...
|May '17
|Robert Johnson
|1
|(PIRI) Calls for New WH Policy: Unfair Trade En...
|May '17
|Robert Johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC