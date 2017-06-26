Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduc...

Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,167 shares of the oil and gas development company's stock after selling 345 shares during the period.

