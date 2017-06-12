US rig count rises this week 6 to 933
The number of rigs exploring for oil and natural gas in the U.S. rose by six this week to 933. Houston oilfield services company Baker Hughes said Friday that 747 rigs sought oil and 186 explored for natural gas this week.
