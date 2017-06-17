US rig count rises 8 this week to 916; Texas up 5
The number of rigs exploring for oil and natural gas in the U.S. rose by eight this week to 916. Houston oilfield services company Baker Hughes said Friday that 733 rigs sought oil and 182 explored for natural gas this week.
