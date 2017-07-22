US rig count falls this week by 1 to 940
The number of rigs exploring for oil and natural gas in the U.S. fell by one this week to 940. Houston oilfield services company Baker Hughes said Friday that 756 rigs sought oil and 184 explored for natural gas this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Overcapacity and the price of oil Dr. Daniel Fi...
|Jun 26
|Robert Johnson
|1
|Tips to make swimwear shopping season less stre...
|Jun 16
|LOL
|1
|Resistance That Won't Quit: A Timeline of the K...
|Jun 16
|Eric V
|1
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Jun 14
|was this done
|128
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Jun 3
|MuKappaD
|11
|Texas Panhandle group calls on Trump to change ...
|May '17
|Robert Johnson
|1
|(PIRI) Calls for New WH Policy: Unfair Trade En...
|May '17
|Robert Johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC