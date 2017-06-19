UPDATE 2-Four of Canada's biggest ban...

UPDATE 2-Four of Canada's biggest banks are key Trans Mountain lenders -filings

Four of Canada's biggest banks are the largest providers of C$5.5 billion in credit for Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project, the company said in regulatory filings on Thursday. Along with 20 other banks backing the expansion, they are expected to face increasing pressure from environmental and indigenous activists, who have said they would ask the financial institutions to drop Trans Mountain once they are named.

