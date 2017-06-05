UPDATE 1-Libya's Sharara oil field reopens after strike -National Oil Corp
Libya's major Sharara oil field has reopened after a workers' protest and should return to normal production within three days, the National Oil Corporation said in a statement early on Friday. Sharara had been producing nearly 270,000 barrels per day before employees went on strike on Wednesday over a lack of medical treatment for a colleague who died in a swimming pool accident at the field.
