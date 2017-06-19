UPDATE 1-Australia energy company requests arbitration in row over Senegal oil project

June 21 Woodside Petroleum on Wednesday confirmed that fellow Australian energy company FAR Ltd had requested arbitration in an ownership dispute that has delayed a promising oil project off Senegal. The deepwater SNE project is being closely watched as it would be the first oil development in the West African nation, in an offshore area that has recently attracted oil giants BP Plc, Total SA and China's CNOOC Ltd. Woodside, Australia's biggest independent oil and gas producer, said in a statement that FAR had "apparently initiated arbitration proceedings".

