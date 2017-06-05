Unlike Trump so far, Rex Tillerson re...

Unlike Trump so far, Rex Tillerson recognizes Pride Month

18 hrs ago Read more: WJOL-AM Joliet

The LGBT community and its allies are hoping that President Trump takes a cue from his top diplomat, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, before it's too late. The former CEO and chairman of Exxon on Wednesday recognized June as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersex Pride Month - something the president has yet to do, despite his predecessor Barack Obama doing so.

Chicago, IL

