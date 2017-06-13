Trump's Offshore Tax Plan May Mean Perk for Apple, Pfizer
Multinationals are in line for a windfall from President Donald Trump's call to cut the tax rate on U.S. companies' stockpiled overseas earnings, but a select few would do better than others. Apple Inc. and Pfizer Inc. may enjoy an extra earnings bump because of their previous accounting maneuvers, while companies including Microsoft Corp., Merck & Co.
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Jun 9
|shoulda been here
|127
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Jun 3
|MuKappaD
|11
|Texas Panhandle group calls on Trump to change ...
|May 24
|Robert Johnson
|1
|(PIRI) Calls for New WH Policy: Unfair Trade En...
|May 20
|Robert Johnson
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May 16
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|TranCanada donates $200K to rink expansion project (Nov '12)
|May '17
|Gastown
|10
|Gas plant plume 'no threat' (Mar '11)
|Apr '17
|trail of oil
|2
