Trudeau must hold the line on Canada's new methane rules

Dump trucks loaded with oil sands drive through the Suncor Energy Inc. mine in this aerial photograph taken near Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, on Thursday, June 4, 2015. Capturing methane from oil and gas operations helps conserve valuable fuel, creates jobs in an emerging clean-technology sector, and represents some of the quickest, most cost-effective ways of reducing greenhouse gases.

