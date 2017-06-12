TransCanada wants pause in US review of Upland Pipeline

The company behind the proposed Keystone XL pipeline has asked the U.S. State Department to pause its review of another pipeline that would carry oil from northwest North Dakota into Canada. The Bismarck Tribune reports that TransCanada Corp.'s Upland Pipeline would originate about 15 miles southwest of Williston and transport up to 300,000 barrels of crude per day north of the border.

