TransCanada outlines $2 billion plan ...

TransCanada outlines $2 billion plan for additional gas transmission capacity

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Journal of Commerce

TransCanada Corp. says it plans to invest $2 billion to expand its Nova natural gas pipeline system, as it looks to transport more of the fuel from prolific Western Canadian fields. The Calgary-based company says the proposed expansion is a response to demand from producers operating in the Montney, Duvernay and Deep Basin formations which straddle or are near the B.C.-Alberta boundary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal of Commerce.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oil & Gas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08) 18 hr was this done 128
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) Jun 3 MuKappaD 11
Texas Panhandle group calls on Trump to change ... May 24 Robert Johnson 1
(PIRI) Calls for New WH Policy: Unfair Trade En... May 20 Robert Johnson 1
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16) May 16 AIPAC mohels 3
News TranCanada donates $200K to rink expansion project (Nov '12) May '17 Gastown 10
News Gas plant plume 'no threat' (Mar '11) Apr '17 trail of oil 2
See all Oil & Gas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oil & Gas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,677 • Total comments across all topics: 281,764,788

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC