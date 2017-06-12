TransCanada outlines $2 billion plan for additional gas transmission capacity
TransCanada Corp. says it plans to invest $2 billion to expand its Nova natural gas pipeline system, as it looks to transport more of the fuel from prolific Western Canadian fields. The Calgary-based company says the proposed expansion is a response to demand from producers operating in the Montney, Duvernay and Deep Basin formations which straddle or are near the B.C.-Alberta boundary.
