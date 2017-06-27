TransCanada Establishes At-The-Market...

TransCanada Establishes At-The-Market Equity Program

TransCanada Corporation announced that it has established an at-the-market equity program that allows the Company to issue common shares from treasury having an aggregate gross sales price of up to $1.0 billion or its U.S. equivalent, to the public from time to time, at the Company's discretion, at the prevailing market price when issued on the Toronto Stock Exchange , the New York Stock Exchange or on any other existing trading market for the Common Shares in Canada or the United States. The ATM Program, which is effective for a 25-month period, will be activated at the Company's discretion if and as required based on the spend profile of TransCanada's capital program and relative cost of other funding options.

