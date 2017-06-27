TransCanada Establishes At-The-Market Equity Program

TransCanada Corporation announced that it has established an at-the-market equity program that allows the Company to issue common shares from treasury having an aggregate gross sales price of up to $1.0 billion or its U.S. equivalent, to the public from time to time, at the Company's discretion, at the prevailing market price when issued on the Toronto Stock Exchange , the New York Stock Exchange or on any other existing trading market for the Common Shares in Canada or the United States. The ATM Program, which is effective for a 25-month period, will be activated at the Company's discretion if and as required based on the spend profile of TransCanada's capital program and relative cost of other funding options.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.