Tillerson: US still will cut emissions despite Paris pullout
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson answers a question from the media about the U.S. leaving the Paris climate accord, while meeting with Brazilian Foreign Minister Aloysio Nunes Ferreira, Friday, June 2, 2017, at the State Department in Washington. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson answers a question from the media about the U.S. leaving the Paris climate accord, while meeting with Brazilian Foreign Minister Aloysio Nunes Ferreira, Friday, June 2, 2017, at the State Department in Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|19 hr
|MuKappaD
|12
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|May 26
|Halton UK eh
|125
|Texas Panhandle group calls on Trump to change ...
|May 24
|Robert Johnson
|1
|(PIRI) Calls for New WH Policy: Unfair Trade En...
|May 20
|Robert Johnson
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May 16
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|TranCanada donates $200K to rink expansion project (Nov '12)
|May 5
|Gastown
|10
|Gas plant plume 'no threat' (Mar '11)
|Apr '17
|trail of oil
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC