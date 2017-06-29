The Latest: UNHCR hopes for 'generous...

The Latest: UNHCR hopes for 'generous' US refugee policy

Read more: WBT-AM Charlotte

The Latest on the Trump administration's revived travel ban for visitors from six mostly Muslim countries : The U.N. refugee agency says it hopes for a "generous approach" from the United States as the Trump administration adjusts U.S. refugee resettlement policies. Spokesman William Spindler of UNHCR noted the U.S. "tradition of generosity toward those fleeing war and persecution" after the administration set new criteria for visa applicants from six mostly Muslim nations and all refugees.

Chicago, IL

