Suncor says full shipments at Mildred Lake operation to resume in July
Suncor Energy is revising its estimates on when full shipments from its Mildred Lake oilsands operation will resume following a fire in March. At the beginning of May, Suncor said repairs had been completed and production was expected to return to full rates in June.
