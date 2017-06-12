Suncor says full shipments at Mildred...

Suncor says full shipments at Mildred Lake operation to resume in July

17 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Suncor Energy is revising its estimates on when full shipments from its Mildred Lake oilsands operation will resume following a fire in March. At the beginning of May, Suncor said repairs had been completed and production was expected to return to full rates in June.

Chicago, IL

