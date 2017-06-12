Suncor Energy provides update on Sync...

Suncor Energy provides update on Syncrude Mildred Lake Oil Sands facility

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Electric Energy Online

Repairs are progressing as planned and the maintenance work scheduled for the fall has been added to the plan, extending the timing of full ramp up to mid-July. Shipments have been reduced to approximately 130 kbpd in order to complete the accelerated maintenance and are expected to ramp up as additional units complete turnaround activities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oil & Gas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08) Wed was this done 128
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) Jun 3 MuKappaD 11
Texas Panhandle group calls on Trump to change ... May 24 Robert Johnson 1
(PIRI) Calls for New WH Policy: Unfair Trade En... May 20 Robert Johnson 1
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16) May 16 AIPAC mohels 3
News TranCanada donates $200K to rink expansion project (Nov '12) May '17 Gastown 10
News Gas plant plume 'no threat' (Mar '11) Apr '17 trail of oil 2
See all Oil & Gas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oil & Gas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Libya
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,596 • Total comments across all topics: 281,779,485

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC