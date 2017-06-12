Suncor Energy provides update on Syncrude Mildred Lake Oil Sands facility
Repairs are progressing as planned and the maintenance work scheduled for the fall has been added to the plan, extending the timing of full ramp up to mid-July. Shipments have been reduced to approximately 130 kbpd in order to complete the accelerated maintenance and are expected to ramp up as additional units complete turnaround activities.
