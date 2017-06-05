Sudden technology tumble continues as stocks fall further
U.S. stock indexes are declining Monday as technology companies, which were near record highs last week, suffered a second day of sharp losses. Investors are selling some of the best-performing stocks of the year and buying companies that have struggled by comparison.
